Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aaron Finch of Australia lifts the ICC Men's T20 World Cup TrophyGetty Images
Book ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets: Fixtures, teams, ticket prices & more

One of the global sporting events of the year is about to get underway and you could be there

The cricketing world unites in the Asian sub-continent over the coming weeks as 20 international sides go head-to-head for global T20 glory. You could get close to all the thrilling crease action by booking tickets today. Don’t delay, the tournament gets underway with three matches on February 7. Including the Final on March 8, there are 55 matches in total taking place on Indian and Sri Lankan soil during the course of the World Cup.

T20 cricket continues to grow in popularity year in year out. The huge success of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia helped spawn numerous T20 leagues all over the world. As well as enthralling traditional cricket fans, it also enticed a whole new audience to the sport.

There will be no shortage of spectacular shots, devilish deliveries, and cracking catches during the month-long tournament, and you could be there to experience it. But how much can fans expect to pay for match tickets? What does the schedule look like? And how can you buy tickets? Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.

Book ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets nowBuy now

When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

DateStageTickets
February 7-20Group stageTickets
February 21 – March 1Super 8 stageTickets
March 4 & 5Semi FinalsTickets
March 8FinalTickets

What to expect from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

Individual endeavours and club honours are put to one side, though over the coming weeks, as the best T20 players on the planet come together with their fellow countrymen in search of national acclaim. While millions will be eagerly tuning in to watch all the action unfold, thousands will also be heading to the various venues and matches.

Sri Lanka and India have both individually hosted the T20 World Cup before, in 2012 and 2016, respectively. However, the huge cricketing nations come together as co-hosts on this occasion. Co-hosting the T20 World Cup is nothing new, of course. UAE and Oman shared the honours in 2021, and the West Indies and the United States both staged the 2024 edition.

India, who were the inaugural T20 World Cup champions in 2007, finally got their hands on the trophy once again in 2024. They now aim to become the first ever nation to successfully defend their T20 crown and the first ever host nation to take the honours.

How to buy ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 can be purchased on the Cricket World Cup site, which redirects to BookMyShow, the tournament's ticketing partner. Fans can filter tickets by ‘Team’ to follow all the games of a chosen side, or by ‘Venue’ to view every match scheduled at a stadium.

The first phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opened on December 11, 2025. More than 2 million tickets went on sale during this opening sales window. Organisers hoped that the low and affordable pricing policy, which was in place during the first phase, would give all cricket fans a fair and equal opportunity to purchase tickets. 

The second phase of ticket sales opened on January 14.

Some matches may be more popular than others, which could mean you may struggle to purchase tickets when required. However, StubHub gives you and others another chance to secure your spot at one of the greatest sporting events in the world, if you're looking for a last-minute ticket.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 ticketsBook tickets

How much do ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

During the first phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches, prices started from just INR 100 in India and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka. Match tickets are still available at those prices, although you’ll have to pay more to secure seats at some of the marquee encounters.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for certain matches, as some may sell out early through official channels or have limited stock. StubHub tickets are currently available.

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 format?

The 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five each. In the group stage, each team will play four matches against the other teams in a round-robin format. 

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, where they will be placed into two groups of four teams each. 

Teams will play three matches against the other teams in their Super 8 group, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockouts (the semi-finals and then final).

Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?

In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:

India

  • Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
  • Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
  • Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium
  • Kolkata: Eden Gardens
  • Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Sri Lanka

  • Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium
  • Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground
  • Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

DateMatchGroup/Stage VenueTickets
Sat, Feb 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands Group A SSC, Colombo Tickets
 West Indies vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata Tickets
 India vs USA Group A Mumbai Tickets
Sun, Feb 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group D Chennai Tickets
 England vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Tickets
 Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo Tickets
Mon, Feb 9 Bangladesh vs Italy Group C Kolkata Tickets
 Zimbabwe vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo Tickets
 South Africa vs Canada Group D Ahmedabad Tickets
Tue, Feb 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Group A Delhi Tickets
 New Zealand vs UAE Group D Chennai Tickets
 Pakistan vs USA Group ASSC, Colombo Tickets
Wed, Feb 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan Group D Ahmedabad Tickets
 Australia vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo Tickets
 England vs West Indies Group C Mumbai Tickets
Thu, Feb 12Sri Lanka vs Oman Group BKandyTickets
 Nepal vs ItalyGroup CMumbaiTickets
 India vs NamibiaGroup ANew DelhiTickets
Fri, Feb 13Australia vs ZimbabweGroup BPremadasa, ColomboTickets
 Canada vs UAEGroup DDelhiTickets
 USA vs Netherlands Group AChennaiTickets
Sat, Feb 14Ireland vs OmanGroup BSSC, ColomboTickets
 England vs BangladeshGroup CKolkataTickets
 New Zealand vs South AfricaGroup DAhmedabadTickets
Sun, Feb 15West Indies vs NepalGroup CMumbaiTickets
 USA vs NamibiaGroup AChennaiTickets
 India vs PakistanGroup APremadasa, ColomboTickets
Mon, Feb 16Afghanistan vs UAEGroup DDelhiTickets
 England vs ItalyGroup CKolkataTickets
 Australia vs Sri LankaGroup BKandyTickets
Tue, Feb 17New Zealand vs CanadaGroup DChennaiTickets
 Ireland vs ZimbabweGroup BKandyTickets
 Bangladesh vs NepalGroup CMumbaiTickets
Wed, Feb 18South Africa vs UAEGroup DDelhiTickets
 Pakistan vs NamibiaGroup ASSC, ColomboTickets
 India vs NetherlandsGroup AAhmedabadTickets
Thu, Feb 19West Indies vs ItalyGroup CKolkataTickets
 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Group BPremadasa, ColomboTickets
 Afghanistan vs Canada Group DChennaiTickets
Fri, Feb 20Australia vs OmanGroup BKandyTickets
Sat, Feb 21TBCSuper EightPremadasa, ColomboTickets
Sun, Feb 22TBCSuper EightKandyTickets
 TBCSuper EightAhmedabadTickets
Mon, Feb 23TBCSuper EightMumbaiTickets
Tue, Feb 24TBCSuper EightKandyTickets
Wed, Feb 25TBCSuper EightPremadasa, ColomboTickets
Thu, Feb 26TBCSuper EightAhmedabadTickets
 TBCSuper EightChennaiTickets
Fri, Feb 27TBCSuper EightPremadasa, ColomboTickets
Sat, Feb 28TBCSuper EightKandyTickets
Sun, Mar 1TBCSuper EightDelhiTickets
 TBCSuper EightKolkataTickets
Wed, Mar 4TBCSemi-FinalsKolkata/ColomboTickets
Mon, Mar 5TBCSemi-FinalsMumbaiTickets
Thu, Mar 5TBCSemi-FinalsMumbaiTickets
Sun, Mar 8TBCFinalAhmedabad/Colombo Tickets

Who’s playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.

Group A

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • United States
  • Netherlands
  • Namibia

Group B

  • Australia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Ireland
  • Zimbabwe
  • Oman

Group C

  • England
  • West Indies
  • Nepal
  • Italy
  • Scotland

Group D

  • New Zealand
  • South Africa
  • Afghanistan
  • Canada
  • United Arab Emirates

Book ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets nowBuy now

Frequently asked questions

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

Group stage: February 7-20
Super 8 stage: February 21 – March 1
Semi Finals: March 4 & 5
Final: March 8

Official tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 can be purchased on the Cricket World Cup site, which redirects to BookMyShow, which is the tournament's ticketing partner. Fans can filter tickets by ‘Team’ to follow all the games of a chosen side, or by ‘Venue’ to view every match scheduled at a stadium.

The 1st phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opened on December 11, 2025. More than 2 million tickets went on sale during this opening sales window. Organisers hoped that the low and affordable pricing policy that was in place during the first phase would give all cricket fans a fair and equal opportunity to purchase tickets. The second phase of ticket sales opened on January 14.

Yes, in addition, secondary sellers such as StubHub give you and others another opportunity to secure match tickets at the T20 World Cup, if you are struggling to obtain tickets via official routes.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

These are the previous winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

YearWinnerRunner-up
2024IndiaSouth Africa
2022England             Pakistan
2021AustraliaNew Zealand
2016West IndiesEngland
2014Sri LankaIndia
2012West IndiesSri Lanka
2010EnglandAustralia
2009PakistanSri Lanka
2007IndiaPakistan

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0