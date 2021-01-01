Ibrahimovic out of Lazio clash, AC Milan boss Pioli confirms

The Swedish striker is not fit to return to action for the San Siro side's crucial clash in Rome

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not feature for AC Milan in their Serie A match against Lazio on Monday, coach Stefano Pioli confirmed.

The Swedish striker, who signed a one-year contract extension at Milan this week, has missed the club's last two matches.

Ibrahimovic was suspended for the recent win against Genoa and was kept out of the defeat to Sassuolo with a muscle problem.

What did Pioli say?

The 39-year-old is not yet fit to return to the team and Pioli will call on Mario Mandzukic or Rafael Leao to lead the attack.

"Ibrahimovic will not be there tomorrow, he should return for the next match," Pioli told reporters.

"Mandzukic and Leao are playing for a starting spot. Mario is now better and has the skills to score in the opponents' area."

Mandzukic, 34, has not scored in any of his six Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri so far, while Leao has netted six in 25 matches.

Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals in 17 games to lift his side to second in the Italian top flight.

"He raised the bar and the quality, we all grew thanks to his help," Pioli added. "His team-mates were good at following this lead."

What are AC Milan playing for?

Milan are currently 10 points behind Inter with six matches left.

Although the San Siro side are second in the table, they can still miss out on a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

Atalanta and Juventus trail them by a point and Napoli sit a further two points behind.

