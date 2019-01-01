Ibrahimovic: If Man Utd needs me, I'm here!

The Swedish striker believes he could still play in the Premier League having scored 22 goals in 22 matches for LA Galaxy this season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he is still good enough to play in the Premier League and joked know where he is if they want to re-sign him.

The 37-year-old striker scored twice in the El Trafico derby as his team drew 3-3 with rivals in a pulsating clash.

Those two goals took him to 22 strikes in as many league matches this season - including six in the last three games - and the Swedish forward believes his current form shows he could comfortably compete in 's top-flight again.

"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here," a similing Ibrahimovic told reporters. "But Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry."

"Nah, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes."

Ibrahimovic spent two season at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018 and scored 29 times in 53 matches.

His spell with the Red Devils was cut short by a serious knee ligament injury and he moved to LA Galaxy in March 2018.

With United crashing to a 2-1 home defeat against , the Swede says he watched the match and he believes luck deserted his former team.

"I saw [Manchester United's] last game and I think they were unlucky," he added.

"If they score the penalty, it’s a different game but a game in England is not finished until its finished.

"Anything can happen, especially in the last minutes where everything is in the heat of the moment."

Ibrahimovic also spoke of his relationship with former United team-mate Paul Pogba, who the Swede recently said should be able to leave Old Trafford if he wishes.

With Pogba declaring he wanted a new challenge before the start of the new season, Ibrahimovic revealed he was a confidante to the French World Cup winner.

"I speak with him," he said. "A lot of advice I give – but nothing I share with you!"