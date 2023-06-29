'I'll drive his f****** car there myself!' - Alan Shearer explains why he's eager for Harry Kane to move to Bayern

Alan Shearer has joked that he's willing to drive Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a bid to protect his Premier League goal scoring record.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alan Shearer jokingly stated that if Harry Kane wants to join Bayern Munich this summer, he would personally drive him there in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record. Shearer believes that Kane, who is approaching his record of 260 goals, is capable of surpassing him even if he joins Bayern Munich now and then returns to England in the future to finish his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Shearer said, "If Harry wants to join Bayern, I'll drive his f****** car there myself; anything to protect my Premier League goalscoring record of 260 - Harry is on 213.

"In truth, any hope there is probably forlorn. Harry is nearly 30, but he looks after himself, he's steered clear of major injuries and he's perfectly capable of coming back to England in a couple of years' time and banging in enough goals to overtake me. Still, though. Give me the keys and a sat nav and off I'll go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane, who has one year left on his current contract with Tottenham, has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. Bayern had earlier approached Spurs with a bid of £60 million which was reportedly rejected by the north London side as they value him at £100m.

WHAT NEXT? Kane's future remains uncertain but he has dropped a hint he could be willing to move to Chelsea in the future after commissioning the construction of a mansion close to the Blues' training ground.