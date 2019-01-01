Howard announces retirement after 2019 season

The United States international and former Everton goalkeeper has said the upcoming MLS season will be his last

Goalkeeper Tim Howard has announced he will retire following the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

The United States international has enjoyed a distinguished career that saw him feature at Manchester United and Everton, as well as star at the World Cup for his national side.

Now 39, Howard took to social media on Tuesday to make it known his 2019 season with the Colorado Rapids will be the final one of his professional career.

“I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute.

“And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning.”

Howard broke into MLS with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (now Red Bulls), winning the league’s goalkeeper of the year award in 2001.

His success in MLS drew the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United, and in the summer of 2003, Howard made the move to Old Trafford, where he was the starter for the following season.

However, he was unable to retain his place with the Red Devils and would eventually make his way to Everton in the summer of 2006.

— Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) January 22, 2019

It was at Goodison Park where Howard would find a true Premier League home, as he played for Everton for 10 years. For most of that time, Howard was the club’s undisputed No.1.

During that spell, Howard also enjoyed plenty of success with the USMNT, and was the starter at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup as well as for their run to the 2009 Confederations Cup final.

Howard’s biggest contributions included a pass to start the move which resulted in Landon Donovan’s famous game-winning goal against Algeria in 2010 that saw the USMNT advance to the knockout stage, as well as a 15-save performance against Belgium in the round of 16 in 2014.

Though the U.S. lost 2-1 in extra-time, Howard set a World Cup record for saves in a match.

The goalkeeper returned to MLS in the summer of 2016, joining the Colorado Rapids and becoming the club’s captain. That season, he helped the Rapids defeat the LA Galaxy in a penalty shoot-out, and make the Western Conference finals.