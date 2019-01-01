How will the USMNT line up against Canada?

After losing to their northern rivals last time out, the U.S. faces a difficult challenge in Friday's rematch

Gregg Berhalter and the U.S. men's national team have a number of problems to address heading into a match against Canada that could determine plenty about how this team is perceived.

The big one is that this match is do-or-die as only a win will keep the U.S. alive in the CONCACAF Nations League. It's not a trophy with any sort of prestige considering it was only created a few months ago, but it is one that the U.S. expected to at least compete for. A loss or draw would see the U.S. fail to escape the group, which, by and large, would be seen as a disaster.

Compounding that issue is the fact that Berlhalter will have a number of selection problems. Christian Pulisic is out, depriving the U.S. of the team's best player. Zack Steffen is too, as the U.S. will miss their starting goalkeeper. You can also add in injuries to Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore that leave the without their starting No. 6 and No. 9.

How does Berhalter handle those problems? Which players are in a position to step up? How can the U.S. line up on Friday and what sort of team could give Berhalter's side the best chance to stay alive in this competition?

As we do before each USMNT match, Goal has three potential lineups that Berhalter could deploy:

Most Likely XI

Replacing Pulisic is an impossibility and members of the USMNT have frequently admitted that. Berhalter conceded that it would take a group effort to make up for the star's absence, and Weston McKennie said that there are players in place ready to step up to the challenge. Whether that's true remains to be seen.

Canada will likely be on the back foot for the majority of the match, and they'll be perfectly content with that fact so long as they can bend but not break. Getting through the Canada backline will require the U.S. to display significantly more creativity than last time out in an effort to find one or two actual chances against a confident Canada team.

With Josh Sargent up front, the U.S. has a striker that can hold the ball and bring teammates into play. One of those attacking teammates, Jordan Morris, is fresh off an Cup run headlined by a spectacular run of form. Morris can slot in on the right, his more comfortable position, while Paul Arriola's versatility allows him to be stationed out on the left.

In the middle, McKennie is a lock to start, but his midfield partners are up for debate. Cristian Roldan should earn strong consideration, having recently helped the Sounders to that MLS Cup trophy. He's not as creative as Sebastian Lletget, another option, but he is the man in-form as Lletget hasn't played for a number of weeks following the 's playoff elimination.

Behind them, you have a bulldog in Alfredo Morales, who has been hailed all week as a player that brings a new level of intensity to this group. That intensity was sorely lacking last time out, and it just so happens that Morales is in decent form as he's now healthy and playing for .

The backline should be fairly straight-forward, with Sergino Dest making his competitive USMNT debut on one side with veteran DeAndre Yedlin providing a bit of pace on the other. John Brooks is the USMNT's best centre back when healthy, although "healthy" is the keyword there, and Friday is a great chance to see him play alongside another guy high on the depth chart like Aaron Long.

Familiar faces

The above lineup would send Twitter into meltdown, but it's also a legitimate option for Berhalter to go with. This is a must-win game for the U.S., one which will very much determine the mood around this program. Knowing that, Berhalter may just stick with what is familiar by turning to players that know his system inside and out.

Gyasi Zardes won't be morphing into prime Ronaldo anytime soon, but you know what you get with the forward. He's going to give you energy, effort and a weird knack for scoring tap-in goals. One could argue that Zardes would be a better fit against a team that would try to play a little, as his energy could help ignite the press. Canada may or may not do that, but Zardes gives you consistency, even if that consistency isn't what many want to see.

Wil Trapp has also been subject to similar criticisms, as he's routinely been beaten by physicality since becoming a USMNT regular. However, with Michael Bradley out, Berhalter is left with Trapp, a returning Morales who has been gone for several years and a youngster in Jackson Yueill. Berhalter could just bet on the option he knows best in an effort to provide some stability.

ALL-OUT ATTACK

Knowing that Canada only need a draw, one would expect John Herdman's side to defend patiently, if not park the bus. An early goal for Canada would give them all the room in the world to relax and keep their defensive shape, giving the U.S. all of the initiative to try and break them down.

Berhalter could make some tweaks to prepare for a Canada team that could just box up and defend. At fullback, Reggie Cannon is a better attacker than Yedlin, even if the Newcastle star is in-form. Cannon doesn't have Yedlin's pace or big-game experience, but he does have a bit more attacking skill.

The same could be said with Lletget, who is certainly a more dynamic and creative than Roldan. Jackson Yueill, meanwhile, is unproven, but his transition to a deeper role has been seamless enough to give confidence that he could move the ball effectively in a match against Canada.