Wrexham will play host to Millwall in a battle between two teams aiming to strengthen their grip on the Championship playoff positions.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Millwall, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Wrexham vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Wrexham and Millwall will kick off on 7 Feb 2026 at 15:01 GMT and 10:01 EST.

Match Preview

Wrexham head into Saturday's clash on a three-match unbeaten run, with back-to-back victories over Sheffield Wednesday and QPR. Sitting sixth in the Championship, the Red Dragons trail fifth-placed Millwall by three points and a home win would level them on points with their playoff rivals.

Their visitors, Millwall, are unbeaten in their last two outings, with a convincing home win over Charlton Athletic followed by a draw against Sheffield United at The Den. A victory over Wrexham could propel the Lions as high as third, depending on other results.

Injuries, key stats

Wrexham have several players sidelined due to injuries, including key absences like Zak Vyner, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, and Danny Ward.

Millwall, on the other hand, have their own injury concerns as Daniel Kelly, William Smallbone, Joe Bryan, and Benicio Baker-Boaitey are currently sidelined.

Wrexham are undefeated in their last two meetings with Millwall, securing an away win in August after a draw in the League One clash.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

