How to watch World Cup 2022 on ITV: Channel, online streaming & every live game listed

Where to catch all the drama on ITV, which games will be aired and what you can expect from their coverage

ITV have the rights to 32 live matches at the Qatar World Cup and will share the entirety of the broadcasting schedule with the BBC.

As ever, ITV will endeavour to bring full coverage to UK screens over the 28-day tournament in Qatar.

Alongside the matchday action, ITV will be providing footage across the network’s social platforms. You will be able to consume content through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Matches will be available to fans on TV and through their streaming platform ITVX.

Which World Cup games will be shown on ITV?

A full scheduling list cannot yet be confirmed by ITV.

They have the first and second pick of the last 16 matches and the first pick of the quarterfinals. ITV will also broadcast one of the semi-finals and the final.

For the group phase, ITV has secured broadcasting rights for the following 24 games.

Date Fixture Kick off time (GMT) Nov 21 Senegal 0-2 Netherlands 4pm Nov 21 USA 1-1 Wales 7pm Nov 22 Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia 10am Nov 22 Denmark 0-0 Tunisa 1pm Nov 23 Morocco 0-0 Croatia 10am Nov 23 Germany 1-2 Japan 1pm Nov 23 Spain 7-0 Costa Rica 4pm Nov 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am Nov 24 Portugal vs Ghana 4pm Nov 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador 4pm Nov 25 England vs USA 7pm Nov 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm Nov 26 France vs Denmark 4pm Nov 26 Argentina vs Mexico 7pm Nov 27 Japan vs Costa Rica 10am Nov 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 10am Nov 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm Nov 28 Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm Nov 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm Nov 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 3pm Dec 1 Japan vs Spain 7pm Dec 1 Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm Dec 2 Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm Dec 2 Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm

What will ITV’s World Cup coverage be like?

Outside of the 90-minute broadcast, viewers will be guided through the play with matchday analysis and comprehensive reporting, which will encompass pre and post-match air time.

If fans can’t watch events unfold at the time, the channel is offering match-by-match daily highlights on ITVX. This is in addition to their highlights show, ‘World Cup Daily’, which offers a full round-up.

On-camera events will be led by main presenters Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal.

ITV will also call on Peter Walton for referee analysis during the World Cup, who will be providing some context to on-field decision-making.

Which pundits will feature in ITV’s World Cup line-up?

Aside from the presenters, ITV will offer also offer many of the football’s most loved former players to UK screens.

Expert analysis will come from Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Who will be on World Cup commentary for ITV games?

ITV have named some of their most trusted voices to narrate the tournament.

Lead commentators

Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle.

Co-commentators

Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

This will be supplemented by ongoing tournament reporting from Gabriel Clarke, Michelle Owen and Celina Hinchcliffe.

Where can viewers find ITV?

Here is a list of providers and channel numbers.

Provider ITV channel number Freeview 3 Sky 103 Virgin Media 103 BT 103

Where can viewers find ITVX (Previously ITV Hub)

Launched just in time for the World Cup, viewers that prefer to stream the games online can catch all their World Cup games here.

Fans will need to log in to or create a streaming account with additional questions over proof of age.

You can find a link to ITVX here.