Arsenal are looking to stretch their lead at the summit of the Premier League to seven points when they visit basement club Wolves on Wednesday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wolves vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Wolves vs Arsenal will kick off on 18 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Wolves are destined for the drop, but can take some solace from the fact that six of their nine Premier League points this term have come after the turn of the year.

Premier League title favourites Arsenal can stretch their lead to seven points at the summit if they beat rock-bottom Wolves on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta's team will want to capitalise on the opportunity of playing before rivals Man City, as they won't do so again in the next two gameweeks.

Getty Images

The Gunners have won just three of their last eight away league games, but that record is noticeably better against sides currently outside the top seven, as Mikel Arteta’s men have won 14 of 16 such Premier League games this season, and they've won 14 consecutive matches against sides in the relegation zone.

Getty Images

Injury news, key stats

Hwang Hee-Chan is ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury, while Wednesday’s game will come too soon for Toti Gomes, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since December.

Arsenal will be without midfield trio Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, although skipper Odegaard could return at the weekend for their North London Derby against Tottenham.

Arsenal’s Noni Madueke has more goals against Wolves than any other side in his Premier League career (four).

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: