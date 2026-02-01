Strasbourg are on a three-match winning streak, but they will face arguably their biggest test this season when they take reigning Ligue 1 champions, PSG.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off on 1 Feb 2026 at 19:45 GMT and 14:45 EST.

Match Preview

Strasbourg's eight-match unbeaten run consists of a three-match winning streak, which was extended following an emphatic win at OSC Lille in their most recent game. The Blues and Whites are on a mission to secure European football for next season and they know that a win over PSG would boost their ambitions, with coach Gary O'Neil's side currently placed seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, a point behind sixth-placed Rennes.

In PSG, Strasbourg will be up against the most in-form team in Ligue 1, having won each of their last five matches. However, the Parisians are second in the league standings - a point behind leaders, Lens, but PSG have one game in hand. A victory at Strasbourg would see the defending champions reclaim the top spot with 18 matches left.

Getty Images

Injuries, key stats

Strasbourg have several players unavailable due to injuries, including Emmanuel Emegha, Mathis Amougou, Maxi Oyedele, Andrew Omobamidele, and Saïdou Sow. The Blue and Whites will also be without Valentín Barco, who is suspended.

The good news for PSG is that they don't have suspension worries, but PSG will be without the services of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabián Ruiz, Quentin Ndjantou and Kang-In Lee due to their respective injuries.

Strasbourg are undefeated in their last two matches against PSG, registering a victory and a draw, which came in the first round league clash at Parc des Princes in October.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: