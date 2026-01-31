Relegation candidates, Sheffield Wednesday, will be hoping to derail Wrexham's charge for a top-six finish in the Championship when the two teams meet in South Yorkshire.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Sheffield Wednesday vs Wrexham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wrexham kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham will kick off on 31 Jan 2026 at 12:30 GMT and 07:30 EST.

Match preview

Wednesday are enduring a 22-match winless run, comprising seven draws and 15 defeats, after losing at Bristol City in their most recent Championship fixture. Rooted at the bottom of the league standings, the Owls look destined to be relegated, but a surprise win over Wrexham could kickstart their season.

However, Wrexham are chasing history, a fourth consecutive promotion to the Premier League, which would be unprecedented in English football. The Red Dragons snapped their two-match winless run when they overcame QPR in their most recent game, which sees them placed seventh in the standings. A win over Wednesday would elevate Wrexham to sixth place, which is a playoff spot.

Injury news & key stats

Wednesday have several players sidelined with injuries, namely, Pierce Charles, Yan Valery, Sean Fusire, Dominic Iorfa, Iké Ugbo, Nathaniel Chalobah, Di'Shon Bernard, Max Lowe and Olaf Kobacki.

Wrexham, on the other hand, have the likes of Elliot Lee, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, Danny Ward, Josh Windass and Kieffer Moore on their injury list.

Both teams have no suspension concerns.

Wrexham are undefeated in their last two matches against Wednesday, recording a win and a draw, which came in the first round league clash in Wales last August.

Team news & squads

