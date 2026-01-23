It's South Coast Derby Day in the English Championship with relegation-threatened Portsmouth looking to end a 16-year hoodoo against rivals Southampton.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Portsmouth vs Southampton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Portsmouth vs Southampton for free

Portsmouth vs Southampton kick-off time

Championship - Championship Fratton Park

Portsmouth vs Southampton kicks off on 25 Jan 2026 at 07:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Match preview

Portsmouth have endured years of pain at the hands of their South Coast rivals, Southampton. They might feel that this is the time to avenge some of it, considering their strong home record and the Saints' struggles on the road.

Pompey are just a point above the relegation zone but have picked up 18 of their 29 points this season at home and won two of their last three at Fratton Park. Southampton, in contrast, have four defeats and a draw from their last five Championship clashes away from home.

Injury news, suspensions, key facts

Portsmouth have a staggering injury list with Callum Lang, Florian Bianchini, Franco Umeh-Chibueze, Harvey Blair, Hayden Matthews, Josh Knight, Josh Murphy, Mark Kosznovszky and Thomas Waddingham all out. Cameron Bragg, Oriol Romeu and Samuel Edozie are all absent for the visitors.

Each of the last three league meetings between the two sides has ended in draws.

Portsmouth haven't won a South Coast derby in any competition in 16 years.

Portsmouth and Southampton have both been goal-shy lately, with just five strikes in their last five matches respectively.

