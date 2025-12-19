This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch and live stream Newcastle United versus Chelsea in Premier League action

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are set to cross paths today at St James’ Park in one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League weekend. The clash between Eddie Howe’s Magpies and Enzo Maresca’s Blues is expected to be explosive given what is at stake. With both teams harbouring aspirations of finishing in the top four, this meeting could have a significant bearing on the race for European qualification.

Newcastle head into the contest determined to reassert their authority at home, having built a reputation for intensity and energy on Tyneside. The electric atmosphere  has often proven decisive against top-six opponents, and Howe will hope for the same once again. While their form has been inconsistent at times this season, the Magpies remain dangerous, particularly when playing against teams that don’t sit deep.

Despite their defeat at the hands of Sunderland last time out, Howe’s charges can move to within three points of their next opponents, Chelsea, should they win. The Blues arrive in the North East looking to maintain progress under Maresca and build consistency, having blown hot and cold so far this season. The London club have shown flashes of their quality, blending youthful exuberance with growing tactical discipline, but the results have not come with the required consistency.

Their attacking play, often driven by pace and creativity between the lines, can trouble any defence, but questions remain about their ability to control games away from home. A positive result at St James’ Park would be a strong statement of intent for Maresca’s team, given how most top teams have struggled there.

Chelsea have the opportunity to move to within two points of third-placed Aston Villa prior to the West Midlands outfit facing Manchester United on Sunday. Historically, this fixture has delivered drama, particularly on Tyneside, where Newcastle have enjoyed notable success in recent meetings. With both teams eager to strengthen their league position, this encounter has all the ingredients of a competitive and entertaining Premier League clash.

Here is where to find Newcastle United vs Chelsea live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App
🇬🇧 UKTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaStar Sports Select HD1, JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will take place at St James' Park on Saturday, 20 December, with kick off at 7:30 am ET and 12:30 pm BST.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Probable lineups

Newcastle UnitedHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
32
A. Ramsdale
3
L. Hall
67
L. Miley
12
M. Thiaw
5
F. Schaer
7
Joelinton
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
27
N. Woltemade
23
J. Murphy
10
A. Gordon
1
R. Sanchez
3
M. Cucurella
24
R. James
29
W. Fofana
23
T. Chalobah
7
P. Neto
49
A. Garnacho
8
E. Fernandez
10
C. Palmer
25
M. Caicedo
20
J. Pedro

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United Latest News

Howe’s side is expected to be without key defender Dan Burn, who is recovering from a rib injury that he suffered in the derby against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, goalie Nick Pope is still nursing a muscle issue and will likely sit out, with Aaron Ramsdale continuing between the sticks.

Fullback Kieran Trippier has a hamstring issue that he is struggling with, and Sven Botman is dealing with a back injury.

Striker William Osula has an ankle injury, but the return of Yoane Wissa from an injury that has kept him out for the most part of the campaign will be a huge boost. 

Chelsea Latest News

Chelsea will be without striker Liam Delap, who suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth earlier this month.

Defender Levi Colwill is still on the long road to recovery from the ACL injury that he sustained in the summer, with summer signing Dario Essugo another absentee.

Romeo Lavia is still missing due to a thigh injury, while Estevao Willian is also expected to miss the clash against the Magpies thanks to a muscle issue.

Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are both available for Chelsea after serving their respective suspensions.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

CHE

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

0