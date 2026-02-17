Monaco will aim to seize a valuable first-leg lead when they host reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in an intense all-Ligue 1 knockout playoff clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Stade Louis II, Monaco

Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off on 17 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Monaco remain undefeated in their last two Ligue 1 outings, having secured a draw against Nice before dominating Nantes with a convincing victory in their most recent match.

The Red and Whites are also unbeaten in their last three home Ligue 1 fixtures at Stade Louis II and will look to extend that run with a third straight win in Monaco.

Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain arrive as a wounded but dangerous side, having seen their four-match unbeaten run snapped by a disappointing defeat to Rennes in their latest Ligue 1 outing.

Despite the setback, the Parisians possess the quality, depth, and big-game experience to turn the tie in their favour against Monaco in their first-ever continental meeting.

Injuries, key stars

Monaco have a lengthy injury list that includes players such as Paul Pogba, Takumi Minamino, Mohammed Salisu, Lukas Hradecky, Eric Dier, and Kassoum Ouattara.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have a relatively light injury list featuring Quentin Ndjantou, Fabian Ruiz, and Senny Mayulu sidelined.

Getty Images

Monaco secured a gritty 1-0 victory over PSG in their most recent Ligue 1 encounter, ending a five-match winless streak against the Parisians, who had previously claimed four wins and one draw in that sequence.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last four Champions League home matches (one win, three draws), keeping clean sheets in the most recent three at Stade Louis II.

However, PSG boast an impressive knockout pedigree, having won 10 of their last 15 Champions League knockout matches and seven of their previous 10 away games in the competition.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

