Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoMonaco
Stade Louis II, Monaco
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monaco will aim to seize a valuable first-leg lead when they host reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in an intense all-Ligue 1 knockout playoff clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Stade Louis II, Monaco

Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off on 17 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Monaco remain undefeated in their last two Ligue 1 outings, having secured a draw against Nice before dominating Nantes with a convincing victory in their most recent match. 

The Red and Whites are also unbeaten in their last three home Ligue 1 fixtures at Stade Louis II and will look to extend that run with a third straight win in Monaco. 

monaco Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain arrive as a wounded but dangerous side, having seen their four-match unbeaten run snapped by a disappointing defeat to Rennes in their latest Ligue 1 outing. 

Despite the setback, the Parisians possess the quality, depth, and big-game experience to turn the tie in their favour against Monaco in their first-ever continental meeting.

Injuries, key stars

Monaco have a lengthy injury list that includes players such as Paul Pogba, Takumi Minamino, Mohammed Salisu, Lukas Hradecky, Eric Dier, and Kassoum Ouattara.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have a relatively light injury list featuring Quentin Ndjantou, Fabian Ruiz, and Senny Mayulu sidelined.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-PSGGetty Images

Monaco secured a gritty 1-0 victory over PSG in their most recent Ligue 1 encounter, ending a five-match winless streak against the Parisians, who had previously claimed four wins and one draw in that sequence.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last four Champions League home matches (one win, three draws), keeping clean sheets in the most recent three at Stade Louis II.

However, PSG boast an impressive knockout pedigree, having won 10 of their last 15 Champions League knockout matches and seven of their previous 10 away games in the competition.

Team news & squads

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

MonacoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
16
P. Koehn
12
C. Henrique
5
T. Kehrer
2
Vanderson
25
W. Faes
10
A. Golovin
4
J. Teze
6
D. Zakaria
28
M. Coulibaly
24
S. Adingra
9
F. Balogun
39
M. Safonov
51
W. Pacho
2
A. Hakimi
25
N. Mendes
5
Marquinhos
87
J. Neves
17
Vitinha
33
W. Zaire-Emery
10
O. Dembele
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
14
D. Doue

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Pocognoli

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ASM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ASM

Last 5 matches

PSG

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0