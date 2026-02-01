The first piece of silverware in the 2026 season will be up for grabs when two giants of Brazilian football, Flamengo and Corinthians, collide in the Super Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Flamengo vs Corinthians, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Flamengo vs Corinthians kick-off time

Flamengo and Corinthians will kick off on 1 Feb 2026 at 19:00 GMT and 14:00 EST.

Match Preview

This is a matchup between the champions of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Flamengo, and the winners of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians.

Flamengo have won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions, having suffered a defeat to Sao Paulo in their most recent game. Despite their poor form, coach Filipe Luis' side have the edge over Corinthians due to their Super Cup pedigree as they have won the trophy a record three times, including last year's title.

Meanwhile, Corinthians saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end when they succumbed to a loss to Bahia in their last match. One of the top coaches in Brazilian football, Dorival Júnior, will be determined to end Corinthians' long wait for their second Super Cup triumph, having won in 1991.

Injuries, key stats

Both teams have no suspension issues, but Flamengo are expected to be without Luiz Araújo, Nicolás de la Cruz, Danilo and Saúl Ñíguez, who are all out injured.

Their opponents, Corinthians, have Cacá, Memphis Depay, and Rodrigo Garro on their injury list.

Flamengo are undefeated in their last four matches against Corinthians, having recorded three wins and one draw.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

