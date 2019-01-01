How to watch Europa League final live without BT Sport

Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea, which takes place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, will be free to watch for fans in the UK

Aside from a privileged few who have managed to find their way to the Baku Olympic Stadium, fans of and all over the world will be glued to television screens to watch the final between the two London giants on Wednesday.

The travel difficulties to the capital of Azerbaijan mean that thousands of tickets have been sent back to UEFA. The Emirates club returned 2,300 tickets for the final, while it has been suggested that the Blues will hand back up to 4,000 – meaning that half the allocation for supporters of the clubs has gone unsold.

As such, the demand to watch this fixture at home will be high.

Here is how to catch the match for free in the United Kingdom (UK).

BT Sport are the regular broadcasters of the tournament in the UK, and will once again be the main carrier for the final, but, though it is a subscription service, it will be possible to tune into the match in a legal manner without paying.

To tune into Wednesday’s match, which has an 8pm BST kick-off time, all that is required is to head onto the BT Sport website or the BT Sport YouTube channel to follow coverage. Moreover, it is also possible for Virgin Media subscribers to head to channel 100 (HD)/532 (4K UHD) if available.

The final will be similarly available on Saturday.

However, this service will be geo-blocked and restricted to users with a UK IP address.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live / BT Sport website / BT Sport YouTube

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast in English on TNT USA and in Spanish on Univision Deportes and UniMas.

There are a number of streaming options. In English, Watch TNT and B/R Live are carrying the game, while in Spanish it is available via Univision Deportes En Vivo and Univision Now.

Article continues below

The game can also be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Univision Deportes / UniMas fuboTV (7-day free trial) / Watch TNT / Univision Deportes En Vivo / Univision Now

In , there is only one option to watch the game. It will be broadcast on Optus Sport, with the kick off time in Melbourne 6am. It can be livestreamed via the Optus Sport App.