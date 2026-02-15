Promotion-chasing Birmingham and Premier League Leeds meet at St. Andrew's in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Birmingham vs Leeds, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham vs Leeds for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Birmingham vs Leeds kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Birmingham vs Leeds kicks off on 15 Feb 2026 at 07:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Match preview

Chris Davies' Birmingham is in good form, looking to extend an eight-game undefeated run across all competitions. A seven-game unbeaten sequence in the Championship has them just a point below Wrexham, who occupy the final playoff place. They survived a late scare to beat League Two side Cambridge 3-2 away from home to book their place here.

Getty Images

Daniel Farke's Leeds are in similarly good shape with five wins, seven draws and only two defeats in their last 14 outings, a run which has made them feel much more comfortable in the race to stay in the Premier League. We could see rotation from their German manager, although their squad isn't the biggest. With six days between this and their next league match against Villa, they'll be taking it as seriously as possible.

Getty Images

Injury news, key stats

After recovering from a calf injury to make his first appearance of 2026 against West Brom, boyhood Birmingham fan Demarai Gray could start.

Getty Images

A number of notable long-term absentees remain for Blues, including Ethan Laird, Alex Cochrane, Lee Buchanan and now Paik Seung-ho.

For Leeds, Pascal Struijk is on the sidelines due to a hip problem, and leading striker Dom Calvert-Lewin missed their 2-2 draw at Chelsea and is doubtful here.

Since their 4-3 loss at St James' Park to Newcastle on January 7, Leeds have only lost once in six matches across all competitions.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Birmingham vs Leeds Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Davies Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Farke

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: