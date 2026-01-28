Real Madrid will be determined to book their place in the Round of 16 with a victory when they visit a Benfica side, who are desperate for a win to avoid elimination.

Benfica vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio da Luz

Benfica vs Madrid will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Benfica have been inconsistent, having registered two wins and two defeats in their last four matches, including a loss to Juventus in their last Champions League game. The Portuguese giants must win to keep any playoff hopes alive, and even then, they need results from other matches to go their way, as a draw or loss eliminates them from the competition.

Meanwhile, Madrid are enjoying a three-match winning streak, which includes an emphatic victory over AS Monaco in their last Champions League game. A win at Benfica would secure a top-eight finish and direct entry to the round of 16 for the Spanish heavyweights, while a draw will almost certainly be enough for top direct qualification, thanks to their strong goal difference. A loss could drop them out of the top eight if other results don't go their way.

Injury news & key stats

Benfica have no suspensions coming into this game, but key players Alexander Bah, Nuno Felix, and Dodi Lukébakio remain sidelined due to injuries, with no fresh concerns reported otherwise.

Their visitors, Madrid also do not have suspension worries, but several key players remain sidelined due to injuries, including Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Eder Militao.

This will be the competitive meeting between the two teams since 1965 and their sixth clash.

Benfica have the edge as they have won three games, compared to Madrid's two victories

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BEN Last match RMA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Benfica 5 - 2 Real Madrid 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

