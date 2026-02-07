Goal.com
LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoMallorca
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Mallorca LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona face one of their favourite teams when Mallorca visit the Nou Camp in LaLiga.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Mallorca, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch and live stream Barcelona vs Mallorca for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Barcelona vs Mallorca live on FuboStart free trial

Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Mallorca kicks off on 7 Feb 2026 at 10:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona are still challenging for silverware on three fronts after already securing the Spanish Super Cup. Blaugrana are in fine form, too, with 11 wins from their last 12 in LaLiga. At home, they're formidable, with 10 consecutive wins in the league and 30 goals scored in that sequence. They're into the Copa del Rey semi-finals and the Champions League round of 16.

Albacete Balompie v FC Barcelona - Copa Del ReyGetty Images

It's tough at the bottom in Spain this year, with only four points separating 9th and 18th. Mallorca have picked up critical wins in recent weeks against Bilbao and Sevilla, but they remain just two points above the drop zone. With 17 defeats and two draws in the last 19 H2Hs, these are arguably their least favourite opponents of them all. Barca would dearly love to open up a four-point lead at the summit, with rivals Real Madrid only playing on Sunday.

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Pedri are out for the hosts. 

Lamine Yamal has scored or assisted in each of his last five matches for Barca across all comps. 

Vedat Muriqi has scored in five of his last seven outings for Mallorca in LaLiga.

RCD Mallorca v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Mallorca Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMLL
13
J. Garcia
23
J. Kounde
3
A. Balde
5
P. Cubarsi
24
E. Garcia
17
M. Casado
10
L. Yamal
21
F. de Jong
14
M. Rashford
16
F. Lopez
7
F. Torres
1
L. Roman
22
J. Mojica
23
P. Maffeo
24
M. Valjent
27
D. Lopez
10
S. Darder
6
A. Sanchez
12
Samu
5
O. Mascarell
17
J. Virgili
7
V. Muriqi

4-2-3-1

MLLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Arrasate

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

MLL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

0