How to buy Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr tickets: Date, ticket prices, resale & more

We’re set for a British boxing bonanza this April and you could grab a ringside seat

The ring tear-ups between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Snr in 1990 (NEC, Birmingham) and 1993 (Old Trafford, Manchester) were two of history's most memorable all-British boxing encounters. They were watched by passionate and vocal crowds at the venues as well as millions at home on terrestrial TV (ITV).

The Dark Destroyer from Ilford and Brighton’s enigmatic entertainer, dubbed ‘Simply the Best’, may have both hung up their gloves a long time ago, but The Benn/Eubank family feud has recently been reignited. Their respective sons, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jnr, have now taken up the boxing batons. The pair had been due to meet at the O2 Arena in October 2022, but the much-anticipated clash was postponed after Benn’s positive drug test.

While the postponement infuriated fight fans, it added to the anticipation and hype. When it was subsequently announced that the ring rivals would be getting it on this April, there was an unprecedented surge to secure tickets for ‘Fatal Fury’ at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite the high demand, don’t be despondent, as you can still get your hands on tickets for one of the fights of the year.

At 35, Chris Eubank Jnr is the senior fighter of the pair by seven years and he‘ll be hoping to use that experience to his advantage. While the unbeaten Benn is yet to be involved in a title fight of any sort, Eubank Jnr has had numerous belt bouts, including just last October, where he stopped Kamil Szeremeta to claim the IBO World middleweight crown. What Conor Benn lacks in experience, he makes up for in grit and determination. He’s looking to propel his career forward and knows a good performance against his arch-rival will grab the attention of a worldwide audience.

The middleweight bout between Benn and Eubank Jnr may be the feature contest on the April 26 card, but there are plenty of other British boxing stars on show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including Anthony Yarde, Lyndon Arthur, Liam Smith and Chris Billam-Smith. It’s all set up to be a thrilling night of action, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to buy tickets for the standout event, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

When is Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr?

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, billed as Fatal Fury, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The undercard will start at approximately 7 pm (BST), with the main bout ringwalks due to commence around 10 pm.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's (of Premier League football fame) home ground since 2019. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the 3rd largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium, which features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for NFL London Games, concerts and other events.

This will be the third boxing card staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The two previous headline clashes to take place at the North London venue were huge heavyweight title encounters: Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora (December 2022) and Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk (September 2021).

Where to buy Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr tickets

If you have missed out on general sales of Benn vs Eubank Jr tickets on official sites, then you can always get hold of resales on StubHub. As always, the prices may be higher for resale sites, but if you’re a fervent fight fan, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How much are Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr tickets?

The general sale of tickets for the Benn vs Eubank Jr fight night began on February 28, with prices starting at £50. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from £80, with Floor and Ringside prices going all the way up to £1250+.

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr Fight card

Weight class Fight Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Middleweight Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur Cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton Cruiserweight Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

Conor Benn professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5' 8"

5' 8" Reach: 68"

68" Total fights: 23

23 Record: 23-0 (14 KOs)

Chris Eubank Jr professional boxing stats