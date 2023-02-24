Manchester United's trophies - how many and which competitions have the Red Devils won?

Premier League club Manchester United is one of the most widely supported and succesful football clubs in the word.

They can boast of a trophy cabinet filled with silverware and have always been a dream destination for wonderkids and superstars alike due to the club's rich legacy in England and across the world.

What does the Red Devils' trophy room really look like? GOAL has the details below.

How many trophies have Manchester United won?

Manchester United's glittering trophy room is packed with honours, with silverware earned from the early 1910s to honours won right up until their latest success - in the Europa League in 2017.

So far, they have managed to clinch a total 68 well-known trophies, which is a few more than what their arch-rivals Liverpool have managed.

Competition Man Utd titles Last won in First Division / Premier League 20 2012-13 FA Cup 12 2015-16 League Cup 5 2016-17 UEFA Cup / Champions League 3 2007-08 Europa League 1 2016-17 Cup Winners' Cup 1 1990-91 UEFA Super Cup 1 1991 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2008 Intercontinental Cup 1 1999 Community Shield 21 2016 Second division 2 1974-75 Total 68 2017

The Red Devils enjoyed their most successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1992 and 2013 when they won the Premier League a record total of 13 times.

However, they haven't managed to win the league since and have failed to add to their trophy collection since their Europa League success in May 2017.

The club from Old Trafford is the most successful team in the history of both Premier League and Community Shield...and that is why Manchester United fans will be hoping their favourite team can soon get back in to the trophy-hunting mood.