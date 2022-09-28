How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal? Selecao star's full World Cup, European Championship and international friendly record

The Portuguese has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2004

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. There, we said it.

The Manchester United star is the world's all-time leading international goalscorer by some distance and holds numerous other records, both at club and international level.

For the national team, it all started in 2003 when Ronaldo made his debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003.

Primarily playing as a winger, Ronaldo got his first Portugal goal at senior level in a 1-2 friendly loss against Greece at the Euro championship in 2004.

That turned out to be the start of a record breaking international goalscoring run and Ronaldo has since scored at will.

Just how many strikes does the Portugal legend have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Cristiano Ronaldo's total Portugal goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

17

7

World Cup qualification

47

36

Euro Championships

25

14

European Championships qualifier

35

31

UEFA Nations League

11

7

FIFA Confederations Cup

4

2

International friendlies

52

20

191

117

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2006 World Cup

6

1

2010 World Cup

4

1

2014 World Cup

3

1

2018 World Cup

4

4

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

17

7

Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro Championship record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2004

6

2

Euro 2008

4

1

Euro 2012

5

3

Euro 2016

7

3

Euro 2020

4

5

26

14

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2006 World Cup qualifiers

7

2010 World Cup qualifiers

None

2014 World Cup qualifiers

8

2018 World Cup qualifiers

15

2022 World Cup qualifiers

6

36

Ronaldo's friendly goals for Portugal

Games

Goals

52

20

Ronaldo Portugal hat-tricks

Match

Goals

Competition

Date

Portugal 4-2 Northern Ireland

3

2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier

September 6, 2013

Portugal 3-2 Sweden

3

2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier

November 19, 2013

Portugal 3-2 Armenia

3

Euro 2016 qualifiers

June 13, 2015

Portugal 6-0 Andorra

4

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

October 7, 2016

Portugal 5-1 Faroe Islands

3

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

August 31, 2017

Portugal 3-3 Spain

3

2018 FIFA World Cup

June 15, 2018

Portugal 3-1 Switzerland

3

2019 UEFA Nations League finals

June 5, 2019

Portugal 5-1 Lithuania

4

Euro 2020 qualifiers

September 10, 2019

Portugal 6-0 Lithuania

3

Euro 2020 qualifiers

November 14, 2019

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg

3

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

October 12, 2021

Ronaldo's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Luxembourg

9

Lithuania

7

Sweden

7

Andorra

6

Hungary

6

Armenia

5

Latvia

5

Switzerland

5

Estonia

4

Faroe Islands

4

Netherlands

4

Belgium

3

Denmark

3

Northern Ireland

3

Russia

3

Spain

3

*Data accurate as of September 27

