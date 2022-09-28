Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. There, we said it.
The Manchester United star is the world's all-time leading international goalscorer by some distance and holds numerous other records, both at club and international level.
For the national team, it all started in 2003 when Ronaldo made his debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003.
Primarily playing as a winger, Ronaldo got his first Portugal goal at senior level in a 1-2 friendly loss against Greece at the Euro championship in 2004.
That turned out to be the start of a record breaking international goalscoring run and Ronaldo has since scored at will.
Just how many strikes does the Portugal legend have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Cristiano Ronaldo's total Portugal goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
17
7
World Cup qualification
47
36
Euro Championships
25
14
European Championships qualifier
35
31
UEFA Nations League
11
7
FIFA Confederations Cup
4
2
International friendlies
52
20
191
117
How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2006 World Cup
6
1
2010 World Cup
4
1
2014 World Cup
3
1
2018 World Cup
4
4
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
17
7
Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro Championship record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2004
6
2
Euro 2008
4
1
Euro 2012
5
3
Euro 2016
7
3
Euro 2020
4
5
26
14
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2006 World Cup qualifiers
7
2010 World Cup qualifiers
None
2014 World Cup qualifiers
8
2018 World Cup qualifiers
15
2022 World Cup qualifiers
6
36
Ronaldo's friendly goals for Portugal
Games
Goals
52
20
Ronaldo Portugal hat-tricks
Match
Goals
Competition
Date
Portugal 4-2 Northern Ireland
3
2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier
September 6, 2013
Portugal 3-2 Sweden
3
2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier
November 19, 2013
Portugal 3-2 Armenia
3
Euro 2016 qualifiers
June 13, 2015
Portugal 6-0 Andorra
4
2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier
October 7, 2016
Portugal 5-1 Faroe Islands
3
2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier
August 31, 2017
Portugal 3-3 Spain
3
2018 FIFA World Cup
June 15, 2018
Portugal 3-1 Switzerland
3
2019 UEFA Nations League finals
June 5, 2019
Portugal 5-1 Lithuania
4
Euro 2020 qualifiers
September 10, 2019
Portugal 6-0 Lithuania
3
Euro 2020 qualifiers
November 14, 2019
Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg
3
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier
October 12, 2021
Ronaldo's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Luxembourg
9
Lithuania
7
Sweden
7
Andorra
6
Hungary
6
Armenia
5
Latvia
5
Switzerland
5
Estonia
4
Faroe Islands
4
Netherlands
4
Belgium
3
Denmark
3
Northern Ireland
3
Russia
3
Spain
3
*Data accurate as of September 27