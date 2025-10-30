How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets get Thursday’s NBA slate underway with a Southeast Division showdown at the Spectrum Center.

The Magic (1-4) are still trying to find their footing to open the season, particularly on the defensive end. Orlando has struggled in both of its road contests so far, and Wednesday’s trip to Detroit didn’t help matters. The Magic were outpaced badly after halftime, getting run off the floor in a 135-116 defeat that highlighted their issues with perimeter coverage and second-half adjustments.

Charlotte (2-2), meanwhile, is hoping this is the season they finally put their playoff drought to bed after nine straight misses. The scoring firepower is certainly there. The Hornets currently sit first in the NBA in offensive efficiency, lighting up the scoreboard at 128.3 points per game. However, taking care of the ball remains a problem. On Tuesday in Miami, Charlotte coughed up 18 turnovers and paid the price in a 144-117 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Hornets will face off against the Magic in an exciting NBA game on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, October 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hornets and the Magic live on FDSN FL, FDSN SE-CHA and Fubo.

Charlotte Hornets team news

The Charlotte Hornets have been putting points on the board in a hurry, averaging 128.3 points while hitting 49.3% of their shots. Defense, however, remains optional in Charlotte — they’ve surrendered 124.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

LaMelo Ball has looked every bit like a franchise star, putting up 26.3 points and 9.5 assists, orchestrating the offense with flair. Miles Bridges adds 18.8 points and 7 rebounds, providing physicality and scoring versatility. Collin Sexton has been a reliable third scoring option, and rookie Kon Knueppel is starting to carve out his role as a facilitator.

The Hornets have been lethal from three, hitting 41% of their attempts, and they’re grabbing 47 rebounds a night. The weak spot? Opponents are shooting 39.2% from deep — a red flag against a team that likes to play fast and loose.

Orlando Magic team news

The Orlando Magic enter this one putting up 114 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field, but they’ve also been getting hit on the other end, giving up 122.6 points on 48.6% shooting.

Paolo Banchero has been the offensive engine, averaging 22.8 points and running some playmaking duties, while Franz Wagner is right behind him with 22.5 points and 5.3 boards per night.

Desmond Bane has provided a steady scoring punch as well, and Jalen Suggs continues to scrap on the glass with 4.3 rebounds a game. Orlando still hasn’t found its rhythm from distance, shooting just 31.2% from deep, and the 73.2% mark at the line hasn’t helped. The Magic are rebounding well, pulling down 46 per night, but defending the three remains an issue, allowing opponents to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/26/25 NBA Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic 104–111 02/13/25 NBA Orlando Magic Charlotte Hornets 102–86 11/26/24 NBA Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic 84–95 11/13/24 NBA Orlando Magic Charlotte Hornets 114–89 04/06/24 NBA Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic 124–115

