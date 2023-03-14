'Hope it was worth it!' -  Claudio Reyna publicly skewered by former USMNT teammate Jimmy Conrad after shocking report findings

Ex-U.S. men's national team defender Jimmy Conrad hopes Claudio Reyna is happy after sacrificing his reputation to get back at Gregg Berhalter.

WHAT HAPPENED? Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle have been at the center of a massive controversy that enveloped all of American soccer. The Reyna family's revelation of a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind plunged U.S. Soccer into chaos, with the latest chapter coming in the form of an independent report commissioned by the federation.

In that report, several instances of Reyna meddling in national team affairs came to light in the years leading up to and during the 2022 World Cup. As a result, the USMNT legend has taken a major hit publicly, with his former teammate Conrad among those to express their frustration with it all.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Reynas, meanwhile, are unhappy with the transparency of the report.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Claudio Reyna is going to get what he wanted - Gregg won’t be rehired - but it’s going to cost him his career and his reputation," Conrad tweeted. "Hope it was worth it."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conrad and Reyna were teammates with the national team, with both being named to the 2006 World Cup squad alongside Berhalter. Conrad made a total of 27 appearances for the USMNT.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. are set to face Grenada and El Salvador in the Nations League later this month under interim boss Anthony Hudson.