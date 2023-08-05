Japan reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after a hard-fought win over an error-strewn Norway on Saturday.

TELL ME MORE: Japan overcame a stern test to beat Norway 3-1 in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup. The Japanese secured the victory needed without the panache and cutting edge they showed in their 4-0 thrashing of Spain in the group stages as Hege Riise's team were the architects of their own downfall in Wellington. Japan started the stronger side but couldn't fashion a meaningful chance, until a bit of fortune fell their way. Hinata Miyazawa whipped in a dangerous cross into the box and Ingrid Syrstad Engen stuck out a leg and diverted the ball into her own net in the 15th minute. They weren't ahead for long, however, as Japan's defence was breached for the first time in the tournament. Vilde Boe Risa swung a ball into the area and Guro Reiten planted an unstoppable header into the top corner out of nowhere.

Despite having nearly 70% possession in the first 45, both teams went into the break level, but Japan restored their lead soon after the interval. Futoshi Ikeda's side pounced on a poor backpass from Boe Risa and a few seconds later it was 2-1 when Risa Shimizu fired home a deflected effort in the 50th minute. Norway upped the intensity after going behind but Hinata Miyazawa's fifth goal of the tournament sent Japan into the quarter-finals thanks to a neat finish.

THE MVP: Despite the Japanese not being at their best, they did enough to beat Norway. And the woman who secured the victory was Miyazawa, who slotted home with aplomb. The game was far from over at 2-1 but her finish settled Japanese nerves.

THE BIG LOSER: With the game in the balance, Norway and Manchester United midfielder Boe Risa inexplicably failed to clear her lines in her own box and ended up passing the ball to Shimizu, who scored via a deflection off the luckless Engen. Japan looked the side more likely to score but this lapse in concentration was inexplicable and proved to be the decisive factor in the match. Boe Risa was substituted shortly after the hour mark as her and her country's World Cup campaign came to an end.

WHAT NEXT? Japan will take on either Sweden, who won the third place play-off at the 2019 Women's World Cup after beating England, or defending champions USWNT in the quarter-finals of the competition on August 11 in Auckland.

