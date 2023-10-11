Harry Kane admits it's been 'strange' for him to see Tottenham rise to the Premier League summit without him as he continues to try and 'get to know' everyone at Bayern Munich

Former Tottenham talisman Harry Kane admits he's finding it "strange" to watch Spurs in action following his summer exit for Bayern Munich.

Kane left Tottenham in summer

Spurs have made great start to season

Sit top of Premier League table currently

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have made a great start to life without Kane, with Ange Postecoglou's side unbeaten in the Premier League after eight games and top of the pile heading into the international break. Kane, who left Spurs after nine years in their senior squad to join Bayern, says it's "great to see" his former team doing well but admits it's still odd watching them on television. He also conceded that he is still getting used to his new surroundings at Allianz Arena while trying to improve his German language skills.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was there for so long and all my friends are still there, even the coaches and staff, so sometimes it's a little bit strange. But in football and life, when you go onto a new adventure, you're focused and attention is on that," he told reporters. "I'm trying to find houses, learn the language, get to know my new team and staff at Bayern Munich. Your attention just gets taken away. Maybe at first it was strange to see them playing and me not being there. I have got to put all my attention on Bayern Munich and to make us as successful as possible. I am here, I am excited and it will always be a decision I never regret. I’m proud to have started the way I have.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yet Kane is also enjoying a strong start to the new campaign. The striker has already made history in the Bundesliga, after netting a hat-trick against Bochum, and has now scored nine goals in his first 10 Bayern matches.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently with the England squad for games against Australia and Italy. The striker will then return to club action for Bayern against Mainz on Saturday, October 21.