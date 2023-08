Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Harry Kane in a £100 million ($127m) deal from Tottenham.

German giants Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham for £100 million ($126m) after weeks of negotiations.

Bayern confirmed the signing via Twitter, and the English striker could be in line to make his debut tonight against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

More to follow...

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 354278 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 139088 Jude Bellingham

40523 Christopher Nkunku

24919 Dominik Szoboszlai

25903 Mason Mount

14294 Sandro Tonali

45282 Other 354278 Votes