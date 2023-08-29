Not so fast, Harry! Kane finally dons lederhosen after missing Bayern Munich's initial annual photo shoot in 'warm up' for Oktoberfest

Harry Kane finally donned lederhosen after missing Bayern Munich's initial annual photo shoot in a 'warm up' for Oktoberfest.

Kane absent for initial shoot

Finally pictured in Lederhosen

Posed with Muller and Davies

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was busy tending to his wife after she gave birth to their fourth child, Henry Edward Kane, which forced him to miss the first photo shoot with the entire squad. However, Kane made up for his earlier absence as he joined Daniel Peretz, Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies in traditional Bavarian attire for a fresh set of pictures at the start of the week. Bayern released a statement describing Kane's appearance at the photo shoot as a "good warm-up for the start of Oktoberfest" - the world-famous annual beer festival held in Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has had a roaring start to his Bundesliga career after joining Bayern from Tottenham, as the 30-year-old has found the net three times in two games. He scored a brace against Augsburg last time out and is already being billed as the favourite for the 2023-24 golden boot.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will hope to continue his rich vein of form when Bayern play against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.