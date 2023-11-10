Career change?! Famed hard-man Roy Keane becomes a MODEL for Adidas and fans cannot believe their eyes

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has stunned fans by starring in an advert for Adidas.

WHAT HAPPENED? The advert features Keane and his dog, Jet, strolling by a lake with the Manchester United legend reflecting on life after retirement while sporting an array of the brand's Spezial AW23 range. "The biggest challenge for any sportsperson is actually when your career finishes," muses Keane before concluding that he's "pretty contented" with life.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keane's forthright punditry combined with glimpses of his humorous side have won him many fans in recent years. But not many were anticipating the hard-man's foray into modelling as many of the comments made clear. "Never in my life did I expect to see Roy Keane as a model," laughed one commenter. "Safe to say the Haaland family won't be purchasing any of this drop," quipped another, referring to Keane's feud with Alf-Inge Haaland.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROY KEANE? It will be intriguing to see if any of Keane's new threads make it on to TV screens this weekend when he reports for his regular punditry shift with Sky Sports.