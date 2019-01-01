Haller cleared to complete £40m move to West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that terms have been agreed with the Hammers, with the 25-year-old striker now set to undergo a medical

Sebastien Haller has been cleared to complete a £40 million ($50m) move to West Ham, with announcing that terms have been agreed on a big-money transfer.

The 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical in before the formalities of a big-money deal are wrapped up.

If an agreement goes through as planned, then the Frenchman will become the Hammers’ record signing.

Felipe Anderson, who joined from in the summer of 2018 for £36m ($45m) tops that particular chart at present.

West Ham are, however, prepared to splash the cash again in order to bring much-needed firepower into the London Stadium.

A statement from Eintracht regarding the proposed deal read: “Eintracht and West Ham have agreed on transfer terms regarding Seb Haller.

“As a result, Haller has clearance to complete a medical exam in London. Should this take a positive course, Haller will join the Hammers.”

West Ham quickly identified Haller as a top target after stepping up their search for a new frontman.

Manuel Pellegrini has been left alarmingly short in that department since the 2018-19 campaign came to a close.

Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez were released by the Hammers, with the decision taken to head in a different direction.

Marko Arnautovic, after much speculation surrounding his future since the turn of the year, then completed a switch to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill have been left as the only senior strikers on West Ham’s books.

Various options have been mooted as potential targets for Pellegrini as he endeavours to address his lack of numbers in a key area of the field.

A club-record deal for Maxi Gomez was explored at one stage, but he ended up leaving Celta Vigo for Valencia.

Duvan Zapata, who impressed on loan at last season, and Bournemouth star Callum Wilson have also been linked with the Hammers, but neither look set to move this summer.

That has forced the Hammers towards Haller, who has proven his worth across two years in .

He recorded 20 goals in 41 appearances last season, as Eintracht impressed in the and .

A new challenge now awaits for a goalscorer who is following new boy Luka Jovic out of the exits in Frankfurt.