Guardiola: I might watch The Masters over Liverpool!

The Manchester City boss said he could choose to watch golf over the match involving his club's top title rivals

Pep Guardiola has admitted he might decide to watch The Masters over 's clash with which could see fall out of the top spot in the table.

Man City took care of business in the early Premier League game on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over that saw them return to the summit.

A brace from Raheem Sterling put Guardiola's charges on their way, with Gabriel Jesus sealing the three points after an 81st minute Luka Milivojevic free-kick put the victory under some threat.

But while Liverpool could restore their advantage with a victory over the Blues at Anfield, Pep said the Masters might be his preferred viewing option.

The first major of the PGA Tour season sees Tiger Woods battling the likes of Francesco Molinari and Ian Poulter among others at the top of the leaderboard, and that will be guaranteed viewing for the Man City manager.

"I'll be on the bus or plane," Guardiola told BBC Sport following the victory. "Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari are playing. We will watch the Masters and maybe the Liverpool game. Hopefully, Chelsea do a good job."

Whether City are first or second following the results of Sunday's matches, the Premier League looks set to go down to the wire after the reigning champions ran away with the title last season.

Meanwhile, the hopes of a quadruple remain in play, as City are in the final and in the quarter-final, though trail Premier League rivals 1-0 after the first leg in London.

And Guardiola admits there is no break from the stress of competing on multiple fronts.

"This pressure is incredible," Guardiola said. "We are fighting to be champions back to back. In two seasons we've got 83 points with five games left.

"We've won two titles (Community Shield) and now it's the FA Cup final."

Article continues below

Guardiola also handed out praise for match-winner Sterling, hailing his resilience but also his efforts in all aspects of the game.

"He missed the first chance but the first goal was incredible," Guardiola added. "He's a guy who has scored a lot of goals.

"He fought and helped Kyle Walker."