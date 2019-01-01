Griezmann's sister denies contact with Barcelona

After only signing a new contract last summer, the Atletico Madrid forward has once again been linked with a move to the Blaugrana

Antoine Griezmann's sister has denied that her brother has made any contact with over a shock transfer.

Barca have again been linked with a move for Griezmann, less than a year after the 27-year-old signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid until 2023.

Griezmann was heavily pursued by the Blaugrana for most of last year, but his decision to sign a new deal with Atletico seemingly put an end to the Catalan club's interest.

The star also reportedly angered Barcelona hierarchy by announcing his decision to stay with Atletico in a televised special called "La Decision."

However, after Atletico Madrid were dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus last week, reports emerged that the World Cup winner was unhappy in the Spanish capital.

That has led to a whole new round of speculation over Griezmann's future, with Barcelona linked as well as and other European giants.

Speaking to L'Equipe, however, Maud Griezmann attempted to quash any speculation linking her brother with a move away from Atletico.

"That's right, Antoine is disappointed by this elimination, since one of his objectives while staying at Atletico was to win the [ ] in his stadium," Griezmann's sister said.

"But he is the same as his teammates, coach, officials and fans.

"It's tiring to read new things every day about what my brother thinks and about whoever says they know what he's thinking.

"The only people who have been managing my brother's interests for two years are myself, my father, Alain, and our lawyer, Sevan Karian.

"If there is a club we are in contact with right now, it's and no other."

Griezmann is currently with the French national team ahead of their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Moldova and , and his sister insisted that his only focus now is on his national team.



"Antoine is this week with the France team, which he wants to honour, as with each selection, and it is for now the only thing he's thinking about," Maud Griezmann said.

Les Bleus are away at Moldova on Friday before taking on Iceland at Stade de France on Monday.