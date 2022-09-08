'I'd like to play more' - Griezmann speaks out on Atletico Madrid substitute role amid club's reported Barcelona transfer concern

Antoine Griezmann admits that he would “like to play more” as Atletico Madrid reportedly limit his game time in order to avoid a transfer clause.

Purchase option in loan deal

Restricted to bench duty

Has scored three goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants are said to be restricting a World Cup winner to a substitute role, as if he plays at least 45 minutes in half of the Rojiblancos’ games this season, then a €40 million (£35m/$40m) purchase option with Barcelona will be triggered. Griezmann is having to make do with second-half outings at present, with a starting berth being denied him by Diego Simeone.

WHAT THEY SAID: France international Griezmann has said of his lack of game time: “It's clear that I would like to play more, but I have to do the maximum in the minutes that I am given.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being forced onto the bench this season, Griezmann has netted three times for Atletico through five appearances in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The most recent of those goals was a dramatic winner against Porto in a Champions League group stage opener that came in the 101st minute.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GOAL

Web Atlético de Madrid

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Antoine Griezmann has scored the latest winning goal by any team in a Champions match since at least the 2003-04 season (100:21 minutes).

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Atletico will be back in La Liga action against Celta Vigo on Saturday, with Griezmann – who is under contract at Barca through to 2024 – hoping to play a more prominent role in that contest.