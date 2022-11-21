News Matches
G. Bale

How many goals has Gareth Bale scored for Wales? Dragons star's full World Cup, Euro, Nations League and international friendly record

Mudeet Arora
23:49 EAT 21/11/2022
Gareth Bale Wales
The LAFC winger is the highest goalscorer for Wales and is by no means done just yet

Gareth Bale is the greatest goalscorer in Wales' history and has been freely scoring since he made his international debut back in 2006.

The winger scored his first international goal in his third game when he netted his team's only strike in Wales' 5-1 loss to Slovakia.

Since then, the former Real Madrid star has achieved some impressive feats on the global stage, none of which tops his performances in leading Wales to the semi-final of the Euro 2016, where they lost 2-0 to eventual champions Portugal.

Astonishingly, Bale has never featured at the World Cup yet, with Wales failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia, meaning the 2022 World Cup will be his first ever chance to find the net at the coveted tournament.

How many goals has Bale scored for his national team already, though?

Let's have a look at the winger's international record.

Gareth Bale's total Wales goals

Competition

Games

Goals

Euros

10

3

World Cup qualification

29

14

World Cup finals11

Euros qualification

33

14

UEFA Nations League

11

3

International friendlies

24

6

108

41

How many goals has Bale scored at the European Championship?

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2016

6

3

Euro 2020

4

0

10

3

Bale's UEFA Nations League record

Edition

Games

Goals

UEFA Nations League B

7

2

UEFA Nations League A

4

1

11

3

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2010 World Cup qualifiers

0

2014 World Cup qualifiers

4

2018 World Cup qualifiers

4

2022 World Cup qualifiers

6

14

How many goals has Bale scored at the World Cups?

EditionGamesGoals
2022 FIFA World Cup11

Euro qualification goals

Edition

Goals

Euro 2008 qualifiers

2

Euro 2012 qualifiers

3

Euro 2016 qualifiers

7

Euro 2020 qualifiers

2

14


Bale's friendly goals for Wales

Games

Goals

24

6

Bale's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

China

3

Belarus

3

Austria

3

Andorra

3

Switzerland

2

Slovakia

2

Scotland

2

Israel

2

Serbia

2

Croatia

2

Moldova

2

*Data accurate as of September 23

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kenya) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kenya) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kenya)