GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: Jorginho vs Kante

The GOAL50 is back and the beauty of this year's edition is that the winners will be decided by the outcome of a series of mouth-watering match-ups voted on by you.

Every single combination is possible, meaning players from the same club can be paired together.

One of the most intriguing showdowns between team-mates will see Jorginho go up against fellow Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

It is a head to head that's almost impossible to call.

Before France's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, which saw Les Bleus upset by Switzerland in the last 16, Kante would probably have been the clear favourite.

Jorginho undeniably played a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph, but the diminutive Kante was absolutely immense during their run to the final.

The indefatigable Frenchman bossed both Madrid sides, Atletico and Real, in the knockout stages before turning in another Man of the Match-winning performance in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

Indeed, after the Blues' victory in Porto, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta was hailing Kante as "the best midfielder in the world". Few disagreed with the Spaniard at that stage.

However, Jorginho then went and helped Italy win Euro 2020.

Just as he had done during Chelsea's Champions League-winning campaign, the Brazil-born playmaker dictated the tempo throughout his adopted nation's shock triumph, and even slotted home the decisive spot-kick in the Azzurri's dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain in the semi-finals.

Jorginho produced one game-management masterclass after another, culminating in a dominant display against England in the tournament decider at Wembley, which must have felt like sweet revenge for a player who has been consistently criticised by fans and journalists since moving to the Premier League.

After picking up major titles at both club and international level, the 29-year-old was then awarded UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, making him one of the favourites to finish top of the pile in the 2021 GOAL50.

However, will he get your vote when pitted against the brilliant and extremely popular Kante?

The polls are already open, so what are you waiting for?

It's time to get voting! Remember, this year, it's not our list – it's yours.