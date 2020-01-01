Giggs advises Man Utd on future of teenage midfielder Levitt as loan move is mooted

The Red Devils legend wants to see the potential of a player he works with in the Wales national team set-up handled with care

Ryan Giggs is hoping to see Dylan Levitt and make the right call when it comes to the teenager’s future, with a loan move being mooted for the highly-rated midfielder.

At 19 years of age, the Old Trafford academy graduate is already earning senior international recognition with .

Giggs handed him his bow at that level during a recent clash with Finland.

More teams

The 2019-20 campaign also saw him make his competitive debut for United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving Levitt a run-out against Astana in the .

Club and country are hoping to see the youngster kick on from this point, but there are several hurdles for him to overcome.

With the Red Devils, Levitt faces fierce competition for places – with Donny van de Beek now added to a talent pool that already includes Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

A loan move would help Levitt to get the regular minutes he needs, with a number of Football League clubs said to be keen on doing a deal, and Giggs is looking for United to handle a hot prospect with care when it comes to a big career call.

The United legend told the Manchester Evening News of Levitt: “It’s always difficult, you want your players to play regularly and he did last year for the Under-23s, but then if you can go out on loan, maybe to another country or a Championship team, and he is playing regularly, then that is the preferred choice.

“The only problem is players can go out on loan, it can look a great move, and then they don’t play. Then they’re training somewhere else rather than training at United and learning off the players there.

“It’s always a balancing act, it’s always a difficult one, but Dylan has got a big choice to make and hopefully he chooses right.”

Article continues below

Giggs added on Levitt’s progress to date: “I’ve been impressed with him for the last five or six months that I’ve picked him. In training he’s been fantastic.

“Towards the end of the Euro qualifiers each game was a huge game so I couldn’t really throw him into that environment.

“It’s great I was able to give him a chance. It was a tough game for him but he will be better for it. I thought he came through the game really well, especially second half, he looked comfortable and he was one of the fittest out of the group because he’d played so much for United.”