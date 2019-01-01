Gerrard confirms Rangers offer long-term contract to Polster

The defender/midfielder has impressed on his trial with the manager looking to bring him to Ibrox

Steven Gerrard has confirmed he is hoping to bring defender Matt Polster to Rangers on a “long-term deal.”

Polster is currently available on free after his contract with the Chicago Fire concluded at the end of 2018.

The 25-year-old Polster has been on trial with Rangers, who sit level on points with Celtic atop the Scottish Premiership, with that audition extended.

Now Rangers manager Gerrard has confirmed the club are looking to add Polster to the roster, with the boss saying his experience playing against the defender in MLS makes him think the United States international can be a regular contributor at Ibrox.

“We’re in talks with Matt’s agent. We haven’t got it over the line just yet but we’ve told his advisers we’d like him to come,” Gerrard told reporters.

“If we do it, it would be a long-term deal. I know him well from the MLS and he’s a player who can play in numerous positions.

“He’s a good professional, he’s in good shape and he’s got the potential to be a first-team player here at Rangers if the financials work. He could be an interesting one for the future.”

Polster, formerly the seventh pick in the 2015 MLS Superdraft, can also feature at holding midfielder, though he has primarily lined up at full-back in recent seasons for the Fire.

A knee injury limited Polster to just one game in MLS during the 2018 MLS campaign.

While Polster is confirmed to be in the crosshairs of Gerrard, the manager would not rule out more additions this month, though he conceded the American, along with the additions of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis might cap the club’s business for the month.

“I don’t want to say no as something might happen in the coming weeks that we act upon,” Gerrard added. “There may be one more but don’t be surprised if there’s not either.”