Gerardo 'Tata' Martino confirms Inter Miami talks at Lionel Messi's Newell’s Old Boys homecoming - on same night MLS outfit suffer humiliating 4-1 defeat

Former Barcelona manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has confirmed that he is in talks to join Inter Miami after Phil Neville's sacking.

Martino in talks with Major League Soccer side

Inter Miami have agreed Lionel Messi deal

Martino could reunite with Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? Martino has confirmed that he has held talks with Inter Miami, as they continue their search for a new boss following the sacking of Phil Neville. Having secured the signing of Lionel Messi, they are now negotiating with his former manager, who worked with him at both Argentina and Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking before a testimonial match for Maxi Rodriguez, in which Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick, Martino admitted: "We're talking with Inter Miami."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's arrival can't come quick enough for Inter Miami, who have been in absolutely dreadful form this season. They were thumped 4-1 by Philadelphia Union this weekend, their seventh consecutive loss in MLS, and the final result leaves them rock bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to move to Miami soon, and could be joined by his old manager swiftly. Inter Miami will next be in action at home to Austin on July 2, with Messi not due to arrive for his debut until later in the month.