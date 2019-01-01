Genoa defender Romero set for Juventus medical on Tuesday

After an impressive debut campaign, the Argentine is set to sign a contract through 2024, though he will return to his old club this season on loan

defender Cristian Romero is set to undergo a medical with on Tuesday ahead of a move to the champions, Goal can confirm.

Following the medical, Romero will sign a contract through 2024 with Juve, but then return on loan with Genoa for the 2019-20 season.

While Juve wait on the completion of a Matthijs de Ligt deal with Ajax and a €15 million (£13m/$17m) move for former Sassuolo defender Merih Demiral already completed, Juve’s depth chart in defence had already been filled out.

As it currently stands, there is no place for the 21-year-old Romero among those ranks this season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have decided it is better for the Argentine’s development for him to continue to feature at Genoa for the coming season, after making a strong impression in his debut campaign at the club.

Romero moved to Genoa last July for a reported €1.7m fee from Argentine club Belgrano, and featured in 27 Serie A contests last season, all from the start, and scored two goals as his club narrowly avoided relegation.

The performances of the youth international attracted the interest of Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Paratici wished to steal a march on the club’s Serie A rivals for the promising defender and quickly was able to come to an agreement with Genoa.

But a loan back was on the cards, and new Genoa coach Aurelio Andreazzoli is already awaiting Romeo’s return at the club’s pre-season camp in .

He will look to keep Genoa up another season after a brutal end to the last campaign almost cost the club top-flight status.

Genoa went winless after a March 17 victory over Juventus, a streak of 10 games that saw them collect just five points.

The club finished level on points with , but narrowly survived thanks to having defeated the 18th placed side twice last season.

Meanwhile, Juve are still aiming to complete the signing of highly-sought after captain De Ligt.

The club have agreed a contract with the centre-back but remain around €10m short of what Ajax want for their star.