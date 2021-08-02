Gavi, Demir & the Barcelona wonderkids impressing Koeman in pre-season

With a host of key players yet to return after summer tournaments, a number of teenage starlets have taken their opportunity to shine in friendlies

Barcelona’s new Frenkie de Jong to Memphis Depay Dutch connection may have made headlines after the Blaugrana's comfortable 3-0 pre-season win over Stuttgart on Saturday, but the game, like their other friendlies this summer, was yet another exciting and encouraging outing for a host of La Masia talents.

The victory in Germany highlighted the promise of several players in the club’s academy at a crucial time, with Barca needing to lean on homegrown produce in the years ahead, given their current financial crisis.

Ronald Koeman already used several young players in his first season in carge and, as well as expecting Pedri, Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo to keep progressing, he now has several other starlets thirsting for action.

The stand-out performer thus far has been Pablo Paez Gavira, known as Gavi.

With a moniker like that, Xavi Hernandez comparisons have been inevitable, but his game is not identical to the former Barcelona captain, even though both are central midfielders, operating in one of the two ‘interior’ roles ahead of a defensive midfielder.

Gavi’s emergence is not good news for fellow homegrown star Riqui Puig, despite him netting against Stuttgart. Koeman is not particularly fond of the Catalan, and competition for a midfield spot is heating up.

Where Gavi has the edge on Puig is in his decision making and sense of calm when on the ball, and in that way the 16-year-old is reminiscent of Pedri, a year ago.

Koeman threw the Canary Islander into the mix in pre-season and Pedri - then 17 - took his chance with both hands, not looking out of place among men twice his age. Gavi has shown the same confidence and maturity.

He also seems to have mastered the Lionel Messi-esque movement, or lack of it, that sends his markers running past him while he suddenly hits the brakes. Gavi’s running motion is unorthodox and, along with impressive agility and balance, it makes his movements delightfully unpredictable.

That helps him evade opponents when they press, something increasingly crucial in the modern game. Gavi receives the ball between the lines and has a fine first touch which allows him to spring forward and start attacks from deep, but is no stranger to bursting into the penalty area too

Remarkably, and again, similarly to Pedri, he already seems capable of dictating the team’s play and speed. At this point, it would be more of a surprise if Koeman does not hand Gavi his first-team debut this season.

Barcelona did not acquire their No.1 midfield target Georginio Wijnaldum this summer and, though Gavi’s profile as a player is quite different, it means there is an opening. Usually it is hard to predict if youngsters, even extremely talented ones, are going to make it at the top level, but Gavi seems destined to shine for years to come.

Along with Pedri and De Jong, the potential is there for a Barcelona midfield that could rival the Xavi-Andres Iniesta-Sergio Busquets triumvirate over the next 10 years. It will need both good luck and patience, in a sport reluctant to dole out either, and for now, it is more of a pipe dream than a reality, but that is what pre-season friendlies are for.

Gavi is the most promising of the next crop of La Masia talents, but he is not alone in having caught the eye. Alejandro Balde, for one, has also impressed at left-back in Jordi Alba’s absence, and ought now to be called upon this season by Koeman.

The 17-year-old renewed his contract until 2024 earlier this summer, and has been a safe pair of hands at the back as well as an exciting, dynamic presence going forward.

With Junior Firpo having left for Leeds United, Koeman was expected to use Sergino Dest at left-back if Alba was injured or suspended this season, but the United States international has had a sluggish start to the summer, and as such there could be an opportunity for Balde to cement himself in the senior ranks.

Elsewhere, Nico Gonzalez, 19, has been solid in midfield in the Busquets role, putting in suitably understated performances which are easy to overlook, much like the man whose slot he has occupied.

Gonzalez was linked with Manchester City before signing a new contract in May, and while he is merely keeping Busquets' seat warm for now, there is a belief that he can challenge the Spain star for a starting berth in to the not too distant future.

In contrast to Gonzalez, new arrival Yusuf Demir’s contributions have been more obvious, including his goal against Stuttgart, finished off after good work by Memphis and Antoine Griezmann.

The Austria forward, who has arrived on loan from Rapid Vienna, with Barca holding an option to sign him permanently for €10 million (£9m/$12m) next summer, has enjoyed some magical moments on the ball.

“It’s a dream come true, I hope to stay with the first team, I am very happy,” the 18-year-old, who has been christened 'The Austrian Messi' in his homeland, said after the win over Stuttgart.

With Ousmane Dembele out for months, Messi not yet back with the squad and Alex Collado poised to leave on loan, Demir’s wish may be granted.

Barca B stalwart Collado has also done well, but at 22, the attacking midfielder is desperate for game time and understands he will not see much of it at Camp Nou this season. On Sunday, he was allowed to leave the team’s training camp in Germany to tie up a move away, likely on loan to Club Brugge.

Fellow Masia graduate Ilaix Moriba is still being frozen out because of his contract dispute with the club, although he was named in Barca B’s squad list for their Vall d'en Bas training camp this week, so the situation could be thawing.

If the midfielder signs a new deal and rejoins the first-team squad, competition for places will further increase, though the likes of Gavi might have forced themselves ahead of Ilaix, 18, in the queue.

Regardless, after a barren period, these are exciting times for La Masia and Barcelona fans, who can once again expect homegrown talents to bolster the squad this season, rather than the plethora of dart-board signings who have not meshed with the club’s DNA in recent years.

The youngsters will get chances, and from there, their futures are unwritten.