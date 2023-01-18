Gallagher determined to stay at Chelsea despite interest from Newcastle

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving the club, despite recent interest from Premier League sides such as Newcastle United.

Gallagher linked with Newcastle move

Player determined to fight for place

Potter keen to keep him amid injury woes

WHAT HAPPENED? The likes of Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton and Crystal Palace - where he spent last season on loan - were also thought to be keen on bringing in the 22-year-old alongside the Magpies. However, the Daily Mail report that Gallagher has no interest in leaving his boyhood club, especially while he is still being selected by Graham Potter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has already played 24 matches for Chelsea across all competitions this season. Despite many appearances coming from the bench, Gallagher has recorded a goal and assist and produced performances that earned him a call-up to England's World Cup squad. However, with the mass influx of creative players at Stamford Bridge this winter, the 22-year-old had been mooted for a potential exit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, it is thought that Gallagher is keen to fight for his place, especially given the recent injury problems affecting the club. Chelsea have nine first-team players out and are also without new loanee Joao Felix through suspension. As a result, Potter himself would be against any potential move due to his current threadbare squad, with Gallagher set to feature heavily in the coming weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER? The England international will be looking to get the nod for Chelsea's crunch match against fellow Premier League strugglers Liverpool on Saturday.