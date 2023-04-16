What was Gabriel thinking?! Arsenal defender's clumsy challenge gifts West Ham a penalty in vital Premier League clash

Gabriel handed West Ham a lifeline by conceding a clumsy penalty at the London Stadium, with the Gunners 2-0 up.

Gabriel conceded needless penalty

Said Benrahma scores

Arsenal had led 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Gabriel fouled Lucas Paqueta in a major blunder with the score at 2-0 to the Gunners. Thomas Partey conceded possession in his own half, and Declan Rice played Paqueta through, when Gabriel dangled his leg to concede the spot-kick, which Benrahma converted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had led 2-0 thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard within the first 10 minutes. However, the Gunners let slip a 2-0 lead against Liverpool last weekend, and will hope to steady the ship and take all three points as they look to extend their lead over Manchester City to six points at the top of the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners play Southampton on Friday but will hope to see out their victory over the Hammers in their title chase. They then face Manchester City in a titanic top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium.