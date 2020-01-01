Fulham sign USMNT star Robinson from Wigan

The Cottagers have added a highly-rated defender to their ranks ahead of their return to the English top-flight

have announced the signing of U.S. men's national team defender Antonee Robinson from for a fee reportedly in the region of £2 million ($2.65m).

Robinson was officially unveiled at Craven Cottage on Thursday as he put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old expressed his delight after making the step up from the Championship to the Premier League , telling FFC TV : "I am made up to be a Fulham player. I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed. When the lads get back in here, I can’t wait to get going.

“I heard a few days ago that Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a Zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.

“Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the Club it was an easy decision for me.”

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added on Robinson's arrival: “I’m pleased to announce that Antonee Robinson has joined Fulham Football Club on a multiyear contract agreement. Antonee is a great young addition to our squad for our return to the Premier League.

“He works hard and is known for being an excellent teammate with a great attitude, and he’s been a valued contributor everywhere he’s played in recent years, in the Championship and with the U.S. men’s national team as well. Come On Fulham!”

Wigan have been forced to put many of their first-team regulars up for sale after being plunged into administration.

The club were hit with a points deduction which saw them relegated to League One last month, but Robinson has been given the chance to further his career in the top-flight.

The talented young left-back joined Wigan from in June 2019, and went on to feature in 38 Championship games.

His performances attracted the attention of giants Milan in January, but a deadline day deal broke down due to an issue with the final medical examinations.

Robinson will now be tasked with helping Fulham in the Premier League, with Parker's side looking to build on their impressive Championship playoff final win over on August 4.