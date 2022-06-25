Bale confirms MLS transfer to LAFC after Real Madrid departure

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is heading to MLS on a free transfer to Los Angeles FC.

Bale, 32, is LAFC's second high-profile arrival this summer after Giorgio Chiellini chose the club after bidding farewell to Juventus.

He arrives in the United States to huge fanfare and still with plenty to offer after nine years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale heading stateside

On Saturday evening the ex-Tottenham and Madrid ace released a video on his Twitter account announcing his imminent switch.

"See you soon, Los Angeles," he vowed while posing in the club's black shirt.

How do LAFC fans feel about Bale's arrival?

Prior to confirmation of the transfer, LAFC's 3252 Supporters Union president Kristian Garcia affirmed that landing a player of his calibre represented a massive coup for the club.

"We are all very excited, we weren't necessarily expecting it but transfer windows have the added excitement that you never know what's going to happen so it's definitely exciting to have someone of Bale's calibre and we are excited to welcome him to Los Angeles," Garcia told Sky Sports.

"I think a player of Gareth Bale's gravity speaks for itself, he's played for the biggest teams, he's a current Champions League winner, he's won it five times, he's played in the biggest games, and he's delivered in the biggest games.

"A player of that calibre is known around the world and we are absolutely excited to welcome him here."

