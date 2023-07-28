Former Man Utd star Jesse Lingard banned from driving as he hunts for new club as a free agent

Jesse Lingard, who remains a free agent following his release by Nottingham Forest, has been banned from driving for six months.

The former Manchester United midfielder has also been fined £900.

The 30-year-old ex-England international appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday to admit the offence at a brief hearing.

Lingard has been charged with failing to provide details to identify the driver of his Range Rover after it was caught speeding in August 2022.

His representative, Fran Rogers, claims that Lingard was not driving his car at the time of the offence.

It is claimed that he missed the letter in question asking him to provide details to police as it was sent to his old address in Manchester, while he had moved to Nottingham after joining Forest as a free agent.

Lingard was liable to be disqualified from driving due to the “totting-up” process – with there already points on his licence from previous speeding offences.

District Judge Jane Hamilton fined him £900, with a further £560 due in costs, and banned him from driving for the next six months.

Lingard has spent much of the summer jetting around the world, rather than driving, as he looks to find a new club.

He endured a testing spell at the City Ground last season, with injury struggles restricting him to just 20 appearances across all competitions.

Lingard has been linked with teams in Saudi Arabia, while opening himself up to a Middle Eastern move, he has also spent time working at Inter Miami’s training facility.