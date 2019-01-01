Former Chelsea star Mikel back in England at Middlesbrough

The Nigeria international midfielder has spent the last two years in China with Tianjin TEDA but has now joined a promotion push in the Championship

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has returned to English football at Middlesbrough, with the Championship promotion hopefuls snapping him up from Tianjin TEDA.

The Nigeria international midfielder has spent the last two years in China.

He made a move to Asia in January 2017 after spending over 10 seasons at Stamford Bridge.

During his time in west London he made 374 appearances and collected numerous major honours.

Mikel is a two-time Premier League champion, three-time FA Cup winner and the owner of Champions League, Europa League and League Cup winners’ medals.

That considerable experience is now about to be added to the fold at the Riverside Stadium as he seeks to help Boro secure a return to the top tier in England.

