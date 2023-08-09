Former Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finds new home after Liverpool exit

Former Arsenal and Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on his way to join Turkish giants Besiktas on a free transfer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain set to join Besiktas

Left Liverpool after six years this summer

Will have his medical in the coming days

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international, who left Liverpool after six seasons this summer, is all set to join Besiktas on a free transfer, according to Paul Joyce. The player has already agreed terms with the club and will have his medical in the next few days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending the first season of his professional career at Southampton, Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Arsenal where he spent six seasons before heading to Anfield. At Liverpool, he won all the trophies including a Premier League and a Champions League title. Last season he appeared in 13 matches for the club and scored one goal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The versatile 29-year-old can play in multiple roles including midfield and as a winger and will be a quality addition to the Besiktas side who will compete for the Turkish Super Lig title this time after finishing third last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will begin their Premier League 2023/24 campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.