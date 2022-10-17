Football Manager 2023: Release date, new features, price, full game, beta & devices

GOAL has all the information you need about the upcoming edition of Football Manager

Football Manager 2023 will hit video game stores later this year and it is sure to deliver plenty of fun, excitement and virtual managerial experience for gamers. The 2022 edition of the game released in November last year and managed to sell more than a million copies in PC/Mac platforms alone in less than a year.

If you're considering getting the game for yourself or as a gift for someone, wondering what's new and just generally curious, GOAL has every bit of information you will need.

What is the Football Manager 2023 release date?

Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022.

Early Access to the game is available approximately two weeks before then (so, around October 25), but from SEGA-approved digital retailers only.

How much will Football Manager 2023 cost?

Edition UK price U.S. price Football Manager 2023 £44.99 $60 Football Manager 2023 Console £39.99 $49.99 Football Manager 2023 Touch TBC TBC Football Manager 2023 Mobile £9.99 $9.99

Football Manager 2023 will cost £44.99 in the UK or $60 in the U.S.

However, a 20 per cent reduction is applied if you pre-purchase the game, which means it can be bought for as cheap as £32.05 in the UK or $43 in the U.S.

When it comes to the stores, Football Manager 2023 can be purchased available to buy as a PC or Mac download via Epic or Steam and the official Sega store, as well as the Microsoft store.

Football Manager 2023 Console is priced at £39.99 (£31.99 pre-purchase) in the UK and $49.99 ($39.99 pre-purchase) in the U.S.

Football Manager 2023 Touch will be cheaper than the full PC game, similar to last year's series. Football Manager 2022 Touch edition was priced at £29.99 in the UK and $39.99 in the U.S.

What devices will Football Manager 2023 be on?

Football Manager 2023 will be available to play on PC, Mac, Xbox devices and PlayStation 5. FM23 Touch will be available to play on Android and Apple devices (through Apple Arcade).

The PS5 and Xbox version of the game is known as FM23 Console (having previously been called the Xbox Edition)

Football Manager chief Miles Jacobson described the addition of PlayStation and Apple devices as "another significant step forward" for the game.

"Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I’m excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager," said Jacobson.

"Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and a disappointing one for some of our fans. This exciting partnership with Apple Arcade allows us to reintroduce a popular title in a way that makes sense for us as a studio and for the wider FM community."

Football Manager 2023 beta early access

Early access to Football Manager 2023 will be available around two weeks prior to the worldwide release date. It is expected to be accessible from October 25.

What new features will Football Manager 2023 have?

The Football Manager 2023 will see a number of new features added into the game and will hope to satisfy the video game's huge fanbase.

Recruitment changes

There has been another revamp to recruitment in Football Manager 2023. The Squad Planner will become a key part of management, for planning your squad and identifying areas in need of improvement.

The Experience Matrix is an addition that divides your players into four groups based on their development stage: developing, emerging, peak, experienced.

Agents are also more involved in different ways, with greater levels of engagement possible, allowing you to lay the groundwork for contract negotiations.

Champions League is here!

Football Manager has struck a licensing deal with UEFA which will see the Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League in the game, with official logos.

These competitions existed in the game before, but under different, unofficial names. Now, there will be greater likeness to reality, with the Champions League anthem, kit logos and official trophies in the trophy lift scenes.

Supporters & supporter confidence

Supporter confidence has been a strong feature of Football Manager for a number of years, but in Football Manager 2023, there have been a few changes.

This year, there will be a visualisation of the Supporter Profile of a club, with six different types of fans. They are: Hardcore, Core Family, Fair Weather, Corporate, Casual.

There will be more focus on how you are perceived by the fans, with journalists keeping their finger on the pulse of social media reaction to events.

Match AI improvements

As well as small improvements in the gameplay experience, such as more dynamism from the individual players on the pitch, manager AI has been sharpened, meaning that your opponents' in-game decisions will be more varied and realistic.

Dynamic Manager Timeline

The Dynamic Manager Timeline aims to enhance a manager's biography by noting the key moments of a manager's career. More than 50 'event' types exist, so your biography will reflect your relationships with players and staff as well as your title wins and achievements.

Football Manager 2023 trailer

Check out the Football Manager 2023 trailer in the video above!

With scenes captured from the PC/Mac version, it promises an exciting game and urges players to "tear up the script" in pursuit of virtual glory.

