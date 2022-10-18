Football Manager 2023 beta release date & how to get early access to the new game

GOAL has all the information you need about Football Manager 2023 beta and early access

Football Manager 2023 will hit video game stores this autumn, with fans marking their calendars in anticipation of the launch. The 2022 edition of the game released in November last year and managed to sell more than a million copies in PC/Mac platforms alone in less than a year.

Traditionally, a 'beta' version of the game is released a number of weeks in advance of the worldwide launch. This version allows developers to correct in-game issues based on the feedback from the first set of players.

If you're wondering about the beta edition ahead of the full game release, GOAL has everything you need to know.

When will Football Manager 2023 beta release?

The beta version of the Football Manager games are usually made available around two weeks prior to the official release of the full game.

With the game set to release on November 8, this would mean that the beta edition would be available for purchase and download around October 25, 2022.

How to get early access to Football Manager 2023

In order to gain early access to Football Manager 2023, PC/Mac users need to pre-purchase the game on Steam, Epic or Microsoft Store before November 8 (this will include a 20 per cent discount as well).

This year’s edition does not include a disc in the physical copies of the game and instead contains a unique code that can be redeemed via Steam, Epic Games or the Microsoft Store.

Which devices will Football Manager 2023 be on?

Football Manager 2023 will be available to play on PC, Mac, Xbox devices, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

FM23 Touch will be available to play on Android and iOS tablet devices (through Apple Arcade). The PS5 and Xbox version of the game is known as FM23 Console.

It must be noted that the beta version of Football Manager 2023 will only be available for PC/Mac users.

Football Manager 2023 prices & discounts

Edition UK price U.S. price Football Manager 2023 £44.99 $60 Football Manager 2023 Console £39.99 $49.99 Football Manager 2023 Touch TBC TBC Football Manager 2023 Mobile £9.99 $9.99

Football Manager 2023 for PC/Mac will cost £44.99 in the UK and $60 in the U.S.. However, you can get it cheaper if you pre-purchase before November 8, with a 20 per cent discount applying.

If you pre-purchase Football Manager 2023 in the UK it will cost £32.05 (giving you£13 off) and if you do so in the U.S., you can get the game for $43 (($17 off).