'We have had enough' - FIFPRO release powerful statement in support of Jenni Hermoso as they accuse governing bodies of 'failing' female players

FIFPRO has released a statement backing Jennifer Hermoso after she was forcibly kissed by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

The player's union have issued a statement on social media, insisting that female players are being failed by governing bodies around the world.

While FIFA have opened an investigation into Rubiales' behaviour, he has repeatedly insisted that he is innocent, and has seemingly been backed by the Spanish Football Federation.

At one point of the saga, the RFEF even asked UEFA to expel them from European competitions due to governmental interference. UEFA refused the request.

FIFPRO has put forward a strong statement, insisting that Hermoso, and all female players, deserve better.

They wrote: "Contigo, Jenni. Your struggle is my struggle. Her struggle is our struggle. And we have had enough. We, the players, are stronger, more united, and more determined than ever. We demand change. We demand better."

"The systems are failing us. Governance is failing us. Accountability is failing. Discrimination runs deep and occurs at every level. Football must respond and rise to this critical moment, not only in Spain, but around the world."

"Football, without us, is nothing. And we are watching. Together.

"It's time. It's over."

As Rubiales is being investigated by FIFA, he has subsequently been suspended from his role as RFEF president.

It remains to be seen what kind of sanctions are levelled against him.